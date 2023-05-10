The Freemasons Willson Lewis Scholarship recipients with the sponsors and Mayor Grant Smith. Antony Papenfus is in the back row, third from left, and Son Thai Huynh is to his left in a black shirt.

Manawatū construction workers and students have received a helping hand to advance in their careers.

The workers and students have been awarded Freemasons Willson Lewis Scholarships totalling $17,500. The scholarships are a joint initiative between Freemasons Lodge Manawatū Kilwinning 47, UCOL Te Pūkenga, Master Builders and Master Painters.

The scholarships were first awarded in 2017, with the goal of helping tradespeople working in the construction industry to develop their skills.

The main scholarships are awarded annually, and allow recipients to study at UCOL for a subsidised fee. Scholarship recipients can choose to study diplomas in construction, architectural technology, business or construction trades supervision – a new programme this year.

Manawatū builders Antony Papenfus and Son Thai Huynh received the main scholarships. Papenfus has recently become a foreman at Alexander Construction.

His bosses offered to put his name forward for the scholarship so he can study the New Zealand Certificate in Construction Trades Supervision and grow in his role.

“Receiving this scholarship means a lot in terms of progressing in my career, helping people, and ultimately, it’s helping my family too. By studying this qualification, I hope to gain the knowledge and confidence to do my job at a higher level, and also support the younger workers in the business.”

Papenfus was previously a professional rugby player and got involved in the construction industry late in his playing days.

Son Thai Huynh works as a carpentry apprentice at Colspec Construction. Huynh is due to finish his apprenticeship in June and has already been studying the New Zealand Diploma in Construction (Quantity Surveying strand) part-time since last year.

“I really appreciate this scholarship. This scholarship comes from the community, so I’m proud to receive it and use it to learn new skills and give back to the community.”

Juggling work with part-time study has been a challenge for Huynh, but he has shown great commitment to making it work.

During the week, he gets up at 4.30am to study for an hour and a half before going to work. Huynh aims to finish his diploma within three years and eventually wants to work as a quantity surveyor for Colspec Construction.

Twelve additional scholarships were awarded to learners currently studying the New Zealand Diploma in Architectural Technology or New Zealand Diploma in Construction to help with costs associated with their studies.

Danny Reilly, UCOL executive dean of engineering and applied technologies, says scholarships like these make a big difference in tradespeople’s lives and really benefit the industry.

“UCOL is proud to have been part of the Freemasons Willson Lewis Scholarships for seven years now. Initiatives like this make it easier for tradespeople to upskill, which benefits them and their employers. We are also pleased to add our New Zealand Certificate in Construction Trades Supervision to the list of programmes scholarship recipients can study, which is ideal for anyone who is new in a supervisor role or looking to make the step up.”

Murray Mansfield, Freemasons Lodge Manawatu Kilwinning 47 Master, says his organisation is proud to provide opportunities for tradespeople to upskill.

“Supporting and encouraging tradespeople is the foundation of Freemasonry. It’s great to be able to support our tradespeople who want to take their careers to the next level.

“We hope these scholarships help Son Thai and Antony get better at what they do and lead them to further opportunities. We are also very pleased this year to be able to award additional scholarships to current students to help them get ready for their careers.”