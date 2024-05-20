Manawatū Concert Band is a Palmerston North-based community symphonic band comprising woodwind, brasswind and percussion. Its first concert for 2024 is on Saturday.

On Saturday the Manawatū Concert Band will take its audience on a journey through sound in a musical adventure.

The concert at Palmerston North’s Speirs Centre will be its first of the year.

Ranging from the steamy jazz and blues of New Orleans to the soaring heights of Mt Everest, the concert will span a wide range of musical styles from stage and screen, jazz greats and pop.

There will be something for everyone including music from the Jackson Five, Neil Diamond, Elvis Presley, Henry Mancini and the Disney songbook. Pieces to really get your toes tapping and the band buzzing include a modern twist on Gershwin’s I Got Rhythm as well as a New Orleans swing classic, South Rampart Street Parade.

Something more reflective on the evening’s journey is Mt Everest, a piece that captures the epic grandeur and beauty of the highest mountain on earth.

Door sales are cash only. Adults $20, youth/student $10, under 5 free, family $50.

The Details

What: Journey through Sound

When: Saturday, May 25, 7.30pm

Where: Speirs Centre, 263 Featherston St

Tickets: Eventfinda or at the door



