Manawatū Concert Band hits its straps with American musical heritage

The Manawatū Concert Band hits its straps for an American tale of musical styles with its one and only concert for 2020 on Saturday.

The American-inspired theme will celebrate a rich musical heritage.

Covering a wide range of musical styles from stage and screen, jazz and blues greats, big band swing and pop, there will be something for everyone.

Classics from Louie Armstrong, Glenn Miller's In the Mood, and a medley of hits from the Beach Boys to give you a taste of summer.

A special feature is the Carpenters' Calling Occupants, arranged by musical director Peter Ellery.

Among the musical gems are pieces that showcase the brilliance of Henry Mancini of Pink Panther, Moon River and Baby Elephant fame, as well as salutes to the hits of Broadway and the king himself, Elvis.

Come along and lose yourself in An American Tale with the Manawatū Concert Band at the Speirs Centre, PN Boys' High School, 7.30pm, Saturday, November 7.

Hand sanitiser and contact tracing facilities will be provided.

Tickets are available from band members, Eventfinda, or at the door on the night (cash sales only). Adults $15, child/student $10, under 5 free, Family (2A+4C) $40.