Manawatū Concert Band are a Palmerston North-based community symphonic band comprising woodwind, brasswind and percussion. Photo / Ted Frickleton

Kicking off their first concert of the year, Manawatū Concert Band are Live@The Speirs on Saturday.

The band will play a wide range of musical styles from stage and screen, jazz and blues greats, big band swing and pop.

Classics from Jersey Boys, The Magnificent Seven, Guardians of the Galaxy and tributes to Louie Armstrong and Whitney Houston will keep the programme zipping along.

There’s even a bit of Guns N’ Roses sprinkled in with the toe-tapping Hoe-Down from Rodeo to keep the adrenalin pumping.

For a more reflective tone, there will be the theme from the miniseries The Pacific, which followed the fortunes of three marines during the Pacific campaign in WWII – a haunting piece that reverberates with a sense of vast distances and underlying sadness.

Another change of pace features the trombone section front and centre for a medley of well-known opera hits in The Three Tenors.

Door sales are available - cash only.

The Details

What: Live@The Speirs

When: Saturday, May 20, 7.30pm

Where: Speirs Centre, 263 Featherston St

Tickets: Adults $20, child/student $10, under 5 free, family $50