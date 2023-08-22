Teddies created as part of the Cancer Society's Made with Love programme are part of its Daffodil Day fundraising. Photo / Sonya Holm

Neatly knitted hats, scarves and vibrant bears fill reception at the Cancer Society in Palmerston North.

The size of the society – and it is large – is dwarfed by its commitment to supporting those with cancer.

It exists to “reduce the incidence and impact of cancer in our communities”, business services manager Chris Franklyn says.

It’s a mission the society has taken to heart for 76 years in Manawatū, covering the spectrum of supportive care, health promotion and research.

The society is a federated structure with a national body, district offices and branches.

Volunteers are the engine of the organisation, with about 414 in Manawatū alone, Franklyn says.

There are volunteers in every facet from governance to drivers, fundraisers and receptionist.

The Cancer Society receives no government funding; community fundraising fills the coffers.

About half of its income goes to supportive care, which includes providing information booklets for patients, providing equipment like lift chairs, driving patients to appointments, grocery and petrol vouchers, organising counselling, massage services and friendship groups.

Franklyn says supportive care is the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff, whereas the fence at the top is the health promotion team.

It helps highlight how lifestyle changes can reduce your risk of getting cancer.

“So are we eating healthy, is our body weight the right level? Alcohol, smoking, those sorts of things. Trying to keep the kids out of UV.”

There is also research conducted through the University of Otago.

“The research is not just based on what drugs would work better or understanding cancer, but it’s also about understanding people and how they operate.”

This means they can modify services to better suit need, Franklyn says.

The society is delivering the new Kia ora – E te Iwi programme, employing people to work within Māori and Pasifika communities to improve equity in cancer care.

The society’s independence from government funding allows for advocacy. However, the downside is having to find other funding.

The regular giving programme, where donations are made monthly, is a “really helpful” way to support the organisation, Franklyn says.

Regular income helps with planning. “We send you a tax certificate so you can claim it off your taxes as well. You get a third of it back.”

Relay for Life is a big event held in March every year, and Daffodil Day on August 25, are the two big fundraising events.

There’s a colourful addition to Daffodil Day this year, with bears knitted by volunteers also for sale. Small ones are $5 and bigger bears $10.

Franklyn says Manawatū residents love their bears, and after a decision by the national team to stop supplying bulk bears for sale on Daffodil Day, the local community got busy and made their own.

Addis House is home to the Central Districts office and the Manawatū branch of the Cancer Society. Some staff from both are Sharon Feekes (left), Adam Naylor, Elaine Ireland, Fran Harvey, Sushmita Chakravarty, Jo Illsley, Savannah Pearson and Chris Franklyn. Photo / Sonya Holm

Franklyn has worked for the Cancer Society for 11 years and is “incredibly proud of the organisation”.

“When you see someone come in and they feel they have no hope, because they think they have this death sentence by hearing the word cancer.

“Then they realise there is a path, there is support, there is help … and then they go out and they’ve got hope in their eyes.”

This profile of a Te Pū Harakeke - Community Collective Manawatū member organisation is part of an occasional series.

Sonya Holm is a freelance journalist based in Palmerston North.