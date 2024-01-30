Blokart are land yachts that can reach speeds of 60km/h. Photo / Bevan Conley

Sailing around a track reaching speeds of 60km/h in an exposed kart, the wind as your fuel source and only a helmet and gloves for protection isn’t everyone’s idea of a fun Saturday morning. But for Manawatū Blokart Club president John Anderson “there isn’t a better thrill”.

Established in 2008, the club initially had 18 members. Now it is the largest in the world with more than 100 members and continues to grow. The oldest member is 83, the youngest 8 and with two paraplegic sailors on the roster, the sport is inclusive to all ages and fitness levels.

The Manawatū Open is this weekend at Sanson Domain before four members go to the United States in April to compete, including Scott McIntosh who is defending his world championship title in the lights division.

There are more than 40 entries from Auckland, Hawke’s Bay and Manawatū for the open.

From left, Manawatū Blokart Club secretary Martin Elms, MDC community assets liaison James Adamson, president John Anderson, and MDC community assets manager Carl Johnstone.

The relationship between the club and the Manawatū District Council began in 2011 when the club was looking for a place to grow. The undeveloped land at Sanson Domain seemed like a perfect fit and the rest, as they say, is history. The club leases the land from the council with the agreement to maintain its allocated area.

Since the initial agreement, the club has fundraised to pave the track, created a parking area and most recently built a covered shed for shelter. The council has continued its development of the overall domain, which now includes a walking track around the perimeter, a designated freedom camping location and public toilets.

“Building a relationship with the club has been instrumental in helping to develop and maintain a highly exposed location in the district,” council community assets liaison James Adamson says.

“It’s amazing to drive by on a Saturday morning to see the colourful sails of the blokarts flying around the track knowing the club is helping us, and the council is giving the club a place to call home.”

The club hosted the world championships in 2022, offering 148 sailors, 40 from overseas, the chance to experience Manawatū.

While the sport can seem intimidating, the club members welcome the public to book a time to give the sport a try with karts available to hire.

