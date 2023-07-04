Dennis Greenwood's watercolour painting Waimakiri Braids.

Creatives from around the country will share their practice, inspire art lovers and offer their works for sale next weekend.

This year’s Manawatū Art Expo in Palmerston North features more out-of-region artists than ever before, showcasing their work alongside recognised local creatives.

The expo, an annual cash and carry show, is now in its 16th year.

This year’s special guest artist is Dennis Greenwood from Levin. Greenwood is preoccupied with New Zealand’s great outdoors. He paints large-scale watercolour landscapes capturing mood as well as the topography of the New Zealand landscape.

Greenwood will start with a blank canvas on Friday and aims to complete the painting by Sunday.

When asked about the challenge, Greenwood replied: “It’s scary, but that doesn’t stop me from doing it.”

Having taught visual arts and graphic design, he is used to interacting with people and is looking forward to engaging with audiences that share his passion for creativity. Greenwood will be among a dozen artists on site throughout the expo, delivering demonstrations and talking about their works.

The expo is delivered by the Feilding and District Art Society with the support of the Central Economic Development Agency.

The society is a membership body whose vision is to enrich the community through the visual arts. A portion of the expo proceeds goes towards helping the society achieve its vision through the delivery of diverse and affordable creative programming.

The remaining income goes to the artists, helping support sustainable creative careers.

The Details

What: Manawatū Art Expo

When: July 15-17, 9am-4.30pm

Where: Palmerston North Conference & Function Centre

Entry: $5, children under 14 free