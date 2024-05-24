Every year, MPs are required to declare their personal interests across a number of categories. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Every year, MPs are required to declare their personal interests across a number of categories. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Manawatū-based MPs all own property and are members of at least one retirement scheme.

Otherwise their pecuniary and other specified interests as at January 31 are varied.

Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere jointly owns a family home in the city and has shares in Air New Zealand, Advanced Micro Devices (high-performance computing technology) and vehicle manufacturer Tesla.

The Labour MP is a member of two retirement schemes and four managed investment schemes.

Rangitīkei MP Suze Redmayne is a director and shareholder of Tunnel Hill Ltd, a sheep, beef, forestry and cropping farm.

The National MP is a director and shareholder of Coastal Lamb Ltd (brand ownership) and Coastal Lamb Trading Ltd (lamb marketing).

Redmayne is also a director and shareholder of commercial property company Corniche Holdings Ltd.

She has interests such as shares and bonds in T&G Global Ltd (produce grower and exporter), Rangatira Ltd (private equity investor), and Mercury NZ Ltd (generator and retailer of electricity).

Redmayne is a trustee and beneficiary of RW & SED Redmayne Family Trust and Richard Redmayne Family Trust.

She has a family home (owned by trust) in Taupō, an Auckland apartment (jointly owned with trust) and a farm (owned by trust) at Turakina.

She is a member of one retirement scheme and four managed investment schemes.

Te Tai Hauāuru MP and Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is a director of Ngāti Ruanui Holdings Corporation Ltd (iwi post-governance settlement asset holdings).

She is a trustee of Pariroa Pa Marae Trust and owns a home near Hāwera. Ngarewa-Packer is a member of one retirement scheme.

Green list MP Teanau Tuiono, who lives in Manawatū, owns a family home in the region and a “whānau home” in Manurewa, Auckland. He is a member of one retirement scheme and has a home loan with ANZ Bank.

Act list MP Andrew Hoggard and Minister for Biosecurity and Food Safety, who lives in Manawatū, is a member of one retirement scheme and five managed investment schemes.

He has interests such as shares and bonds in Oxford Square Capital Corporation (investment company), Goldman Sachs BDC Incorporated (investment company), The Warehouse Group (retail), and Australian Wealth Management (insurance).

As at January 31, he was a director and shareholder of dairy farming company Hoggard Holdings Ltd. He vacated these roles on March 28.

The Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament: Summary of annual returns as at January 31, 2024 was released this week by registrar Sir Maarten Wevers.

Since 2005, MPs have been required to make an annual return of their pecuniary and other specified personal interests. The full register can be viewed at parliament.nz.

