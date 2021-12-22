Maamaloa Methodist Brass Band makes its debut in time for carol season

Some of the members of the Maamaloa Methodist Brass Band, making their public debut earlier this month. Sione Mausia, one of the teachers, is second from left. Photo / Judith Lacy

Christmas carols have had more oomph this year thanks to a group of young Palmerston North musicians learning brass instruments.

The Maamaloa Methodist Brass Band made its public debut at St Peter's Anglican Church's fair earlier this month. On Monday, the band accompanied Palangi and Tongan language singers playing Christmas carols outside the homes of older parishioners.

The band was Rev Sesipā Mausia's idea. She was inducted into the Manawatū Rangitīkei Methodist Parish and the Palmerston North Tongan Methodist Parish in February 2020. After being on probation, she was ordained on Saturday in Auckland.

Singing is a key part of worship at Wesley Broadway and Mausia wanted younger members of the congregation to develop their musicianship so they can lead the choir and be more engaged in services.

The band started practising in August 2020 with just Mausia's husband Tevita on tuba and their son Sione on cornet knowing how to play an instrument. Church of Tonga minister Paula Veikoso, a tuba player, has also helped teach the band.

The Mausia family hired four instruments for the band to learn on and then last December the church agreed to hire more instruments so more young people could participate.

The band has grown to 10 members and in May played at its first church service.

It has also played at a vaccination day at the Pasifika Community Centre in Westbrook and at the Pohangina Christmas carol service.

Maamaloa Methodist Brass Band manager Nafe Sinamoni records the band's first public performance. Photo / Judith Lacy

Nafe Sinamoni is the band manager and Faiva Tongatu'a the conductor.

Mausia was a civil servant in Tonga and moved to Auckland in 1988. She has a bachelor of business majoring in accounting.

Mausia said God called her to the ministry in June 2011 - a call that came totally out of the blue. She struggled with her decision for a month then committed to becoming a minister,

combining part-time study with her job. She worked at Lifewise Trust Methodist Social Services in Auckland and helped Tongan early childhood centres with governance and administrative matters.

Mausia is a half-time minister for the Tongan parish and quarter-time minister for the Manawatū-Rangitīkei parish.