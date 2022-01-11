Te Manawa educator Kirsty Porter views Elizabeth and Laura by Rita Angus. Photo / Te Manawa

Did you know one of New Zealand's leading painters, Rita Angus, went to school in Palmerston North?

While many of her most famous works at on display at Te Papa, one is part of the Locals exhibition at Te Manawa.

The exhibition showcases works of 17 artists with a connection to Palmerston North. All the works are owned by Te Manawa Art Society.

Angus attended Palmerston North Girls' High School from 1922 until 1926. Her art teacher, GH Elliott, recognised her talent and encouraged her to undertake further study.

Palmerston North Looking Northwest, by Raemon Rolfe. It was painted in 1990. Photo / Te Manawa

The other works exhibited include a bronze Pacific Monarch Marquette by Paul Dibble and various interpretations of The Square.

Speaking at the exhibition opening just before Christmas, society committee member Tania Kopytko said there are two substantial art collections held in storage at Te Manawa Art Gallery.



Both collections number about 1200 works. One collection is owned by the city via Te Manawa Museums Trust.

The other is owned by the art society, which started collecting in the 1960s and continues to do so.

A sub-committee of Virginia Warbrick, Jean Corbin Thomas, Nicki Crowley and Kopytko chose the works for the exhibition marking the city's 150th anniversary.

Works were chosen that were either created by Palmerston North artists or depicted Palmerston North in some way.

Visitors to Locals are encouraged to leave their feedback on which works appeal to them and why. The art society is also keen for recommendations of a contemporary work from a Manawatū artist to add to their collection.

The Details

What: Locals

When: Until January 30

Where: Te Manawa Art Gallery

Entry: Free