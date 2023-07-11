Karen Walker will share her incredible journey from humble beginnings in Auckland to the international stage.

Fashion icon Karen Walker is coming to Palmerston North to speak at Breaking Boundaries in Business.

Palmerston North City Council has organised a speaker series to take place during the Fifa Women’s World Cup to celebrate women’s achievements and inspire the next generation of female leaders. Breaking Boundaries in Business is the first event in the speaker series.

The series is made possible by the Government’s Hine te Hiringa funding.

The council is delighted to bring some really big names to Palmy, head of events Luke McIndoe says.

“These women have featured in some of the world’s most elite magazines like Vogue and Forbes and presented at TEDx talks around the world. From ground-breaking entrepreneurs to inspirational business moguls and professional athletes, these speakers will take you on an extraordinary journey through their highs and lows, revealing the secrets behind their exceptional success.”

Walker has revolutionised the fashion industry with her daring designs and fearless attitude. She has graced catwalks around the globe, dressing celebrities and empowering women to embrace their individuality.

Joining Walker on July 28 will be Simran Kaur and Dr Ellen Joan Nelson.

Kaur is a game-changer in the world of technology and entrepreneurship. As the founder and director of Girls That Invest, a financial columnist, TEDx speaker, and best-selling author, she focuses on empowering women and minorities to own their financial futures.

Nelson has dedicated the latter part of her career to the wellbeing of women in the workforce. She has worked closely with the New Zealand Army in reducing the barriers facing women, and she started the #workschoolhours movement to make smart improvements to the working world.

McIndoe encourages anyone thinking of starting or growing a business to attend.

“We have so many local businesses, big and small. This is your chance to learn from the best, to discover the untapped potential within you, and to be a part of a movement that celebrates the power and resilience of women.”

Admission is free, but a small koha is welcome upon entry. All proceeds will go to an organisation making a difference to women and girls in Palmy.

The event will be panel style, led by journalist and broadcaster Nadine Higgins. The speakers will each have an opportunity to share their stories and advice, before opening up to questions and answers from the audience.

The Details

What: Breaking Boundaries in Business

When: Friday, July 28, 5pm

Where: Refectory, Massey University

Tickets: Free, available on the news-events section of the council’s website



