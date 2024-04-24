Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere.

OPINION

I’m always incredibly proud of the turnout at Anzac Day commemorations in Palmerston North each year. It’s always great for our community to see so many locals gather together in Te Marae o Hine/The Square to recognise the contribution of all New Zealanders who have served our country.

Marking the anniversary of the Anzac landing at Gallipoli is significant in our country’s history. As we reflect on the immense courage of the original Anzacs, we also remember the actions of those from Aotearoa and the Pacific who have served in subsequent wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations around the globe.

The injuries and loss of life suffered during New Zealand’s first major battle of World War I were huge, and taking the opportunity to recognise this is important to so many of us.

We also acknowledge all service personnel - those who served, those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, and those who continue to serve today. Thank you for your service, and the role you continue to play in our communities.

The safety of our community is important to me, and this year I have been approached by a number of constituents concerned about applications for liquor licences in our city.

One application for a liquor outlet on Church St was in the vicinity of a number of churches and venues where children and young people gather, such as the skate park, and was also close to a large supermarket and two other bottle stores.

As the local MP, I objected to this application, and was pleased to see it was later withdrawn. The idea of having a bottle store in this area was absurd, and with more than 370 objections, it seems plenty of others in our community agreed.

Another application was made for Roslyn - the intended location for the additional liquor store was in the centre of that community, close to the library and a primary school, and with another liquor store nearby.

It was another win for the local community when this application was withdrawn under immense community pressure as well.

The suggestion of a new outlet in Roslyn was not a sensible one, and I was very happy to lend my voice to this concern and file an objection to this application with the authorities as well.

Community safety and cohesion remains important to me and my constituents.

Tangi Utikere is the MP for Palmerston North.