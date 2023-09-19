Te Ahu Teki (left), Ramola Duncan and Charles Allen are part of the LinkedIn Local Manawatū launch on October 18.

Here’s a conversation starter: “Why are you on LinkedIn?”

The LinkedIn Local Manawatū launch on October 18 is giving attendees the chance to ask that question in person.

LinkedIn Local Manawatū manager Ramola Duncan says the event will be a chance to meet LinkedIn connections and make new ones.

The theme of the event is building your personal brand on LinkedIn.

The panellists are residential sales consultant Charles Allen, youth and Pasifika advocate Leilani Faaiuaso, and director and consultant Te Ahu Teki.

The event is for everyone - businesspeople, investment seekers, students looking for their first job, entrepreneurs, professionals looking to move up the career ladder.

LinkedIn is a great platform for professional development, business transactions and sharing ideas, Duncan says.

When she talks to people about LinkedIn she first asks them what they want to achieve, eg. sales, speaker opportunities or thought leadership.

The business and employment-focused social media platform is a great place to share your story and celebrate yourself.

“It’s not bragging, you know what you are doing is amazing. Why not talk about it.”

LinkedIn Local events provide an opportunity to network, build community, discuss industry trends, and share best practices for using LinkedIn.

New business The Brave Venture is supporting the launch of LinkedIn Local Manawatū.

Chief executive Lance Bickford says the pandemic increased the popularity of LinkedIn.

It was in relative infancy and then suddenly became “the platform” as other social media platforms were not appropriate for business communication.

He thinks the platform will keep growing. If you are serious about business you have to be on Linkedin as much as you have to understand artificial intelligence.

The Brave Venture’s mission is to inspire better humans and better business. It runs community programmes and corporate courses.

The Details

What: LinkedIn Local Manawatū launch

When: Wednesday, October 18, 5.30pm

Where: Conference & Function Centre

Tickets: eventbrite.co.nz



