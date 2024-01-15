The Lido Aquatic Centre's new aqua play equipment is creating a big splash this summer.

The Lido Aquatic Centre’s new aqua play features are cooling youngsters while raising squeals of delight.

The three slides and dumping buckets are leased from Christchurch-based QEII Hydroslides, a franchisee of Canadian company WhiteWater West.

The new equipment has more interactive features than the old and stairs have replaced the cargo net entry, Lido facility manager Lynden Noakes says.

The 600-litre dumping bucket releases its load about every three minutes and there is also a smaller bucket, water spouts and squirters.

Use of the equipment is included in the entry price to the Lido in Palmerston North. Children under 8 need to be closely supervised by a caregiver aged 16-plus.

New flooring around the equipment has been installed as the old flooring was getting slippery, Noakes says.

The Lido is the first facility in New Zealand to use the Life Floor product. The American company supplies slip-resistant flooring designed for use in wet areas with barefoot traffic.

Noakes says the Lido is the place to cool down and have fun this summer.

It provides an alternative to beaches, with indoor and outdoor options for all.

The Lido is Poolsafe accredited, with qualified lifeguards on duty to ensure a secure environment for all visitors.

