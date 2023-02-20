Palmerston North city councillor Lew Findlay. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

The present council has made it very clear it intends to recognise the value of older people in Palmerston North.

This can be shown by the intention of this council to acknowledge Palmerston North as an age-friendly city. They have done this by joining Age-friendly Palmerston North to achieve the goal of seeing the World Health Organisation recognise our city as an age-friendly city.

Age-friendly Palmerston North started several years ago as a council initiative, joining with the community to establish a steering group to do the work in preparation for our city to continue with the vision of becoming an age-friendly city. The team of people who formed this group has worked continuously over the past few years in preparing the way forward. The council now has joined forces and hopefully, we will see the city achieve this role of being an age-friendly city in the next two or three years.

The other initiative the city council has formed is the Seniors Reference Group, which works within council and speaks directly to the council as required or as they sees fit. They review policies and projects, looking at them from an older person’s view. They speak directly to council members and council committees; as well as the council staff, in relation to what they have decided. This is a new initiative started by the last council before the elections. This present council is very supportive and intends to continue with the work of the Seniors Reference Group.

The reference group is made up of up to 15 people. Not representing organisations but as individuals. The present reference group is chaired by Jim Jefferies who is a past deputy mayor of the city. We have people from all walks of life on the committee. Several ethnic groups are represented. I’m also part of this group as the nominated councillor. I find it a very exciting group of people with a real belief that the city will be very much better off for having this reference group.

The city now has three reference groups, one for people with disabilities, one for the Pacifica community and now one for seniors. We also have other groups, such as the youth council working within our council.

If you would like to know more about what I have presented here, please feel free to contact me — my contact details are available from the council. Or ring me on 021 615245.

Lew Findlay is a Palmerston North city councillor

