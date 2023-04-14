"We saw a ghost!" Isabella (Miya Harding-Nation) and Hannah (Sarhan Chapman) in a scene from Bump in the Night.

"We saw a ghost!" Isabella (Miya Harding-Nation) and Hannah (Sarhan Chapman) in a scene from Bump in the Night.

Foxton Little Theatre’s first production for 2023, Bump in the Night, is a world premiere.

The play is written and directed by Levin teacher and children’s author Kirsty Bennett. She describes it as “a gentle Agatha Christie-esque whodunit” and it is written specifically for a cast of young people.

This will be Bennett’s first time as director, although she has had extensive experience in other aspects of theatre.

Bump in the Night follows a group of people trapped overnight in a haunted library as a storm rages outside. There’s the enthusiastic ghost hunter, the grumpy librarian and the local bad boy, not to mention one or two ghosts who keep popping up.

The play opens on Friday, April 28, and runs for six performances over three weekends. Bookings are essential - ring Foxton Property Brokers on 06 363 0022.











