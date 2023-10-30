Applications close on Sunday, November 5

Funding applications for the first round of Powerco’s new Community Fund close at the end of this week.

The newly launched fund will provide support for projects and initiatives that will make a positive difference in the communities Powerco serves, including those in Manawatū and Horowhenua.

Powerco chief executive James Kilty says he hopes the fund attracts applications for a range of causes across the regions.

“Powerco connects communities across some of the most beautiful areas of the North Island. With this fund, we’re hoping to support our customers in some of the smaller towns and regions we serve – the ones that may otherwise struggle to find funds for the community projects that are meaningful to them.

“I look forward to seeing the fund make a real difference in our communities, and the Powerco whānau can’t wait to get involved in helping deliver these projects alongside our customers.”

The Powerco Community Fund provides one-off support of up to $5000 for community projects within Powerco’s electricity network. It will be dispersed through an annual funding round for projects that will be delivered within the funding year. The first round of funding closes on Sunday, November 5 and is for projects that will be delivered between January and July 2024.

More information on funding criteria and how to apply is available on Powerco’s website: powerco.co.nz/community-fund.