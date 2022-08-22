The Kugels klezmer band have been together for 11 years. Photo / Supplied

The next concert in the Globe Sunday matinee series is by a much-praised group of New Zealand musicians.

Take three former New Zealand Symphony Orchestra players, an arts laureate composer, a bass player of renown, and a charismatic singer and you have the Kugels.

With passion and sensitivity, the Kugels play traditional Klezmer music and original works by their in-house arts laureate composer/accordionist Ross Harris. Klezmer music is the folk music of Jewish people from Eastern and Central Europe and is enjoying a huge rebirth of interest and popularity.

The performers are all distinguished and versatile musicians. Harris is a former NZSO French horn player and Victoria University lecturer and a leading New Zealand composer of symphonies and chamber works. In this concert he will be heard on the accordion and a number of his pieces will also be played.

Robin Perks was a member of the NZSO for 37 years as a violinist and has performed klezmer in Wellington for about 15 years.

Debbie Rawson plays clarinet and saxophone. She is also a former NZSO player and is probably best known as the leader of the ensemble Saxcess. She has toured frequently for Chamber Music NZ and was until recently head of woodwind at the New Zealand School of Music.

Nick Tipping, bass, wears many hats - from a PhD and lecturer in jazz to playing with national and international stars such as the NZSO, Bic Runga, and Kenny Burrel. He is nationally well-loved for his presentations Inside Out and The Works on RNZ Concert.

Anna Gawn, soprano, was classically trained at Victoria University, and has since become a versatile and charismatic soloist. She has been oratorio soloist of choice for Peter Godfrey (godfather of New Zealand choral music), and given premiere performances of Harris' moving and beautiful Yiddish songs, dedicated to her. Her dramatic vocals and brilliant rapport with audiences create a vibrant layer of expression and colour to the ensemble.

Sunday matinee organiser Guy Donaldson says concerts by artists of this calibre normally have high admission prices. But for this Globe Sunday matinee concert admission continues to be by donation, recommended from $5.

The Kugels recorded a second CD in 2020, which will be available at this concert

What: The Kugels Play Klezmer

When: Sunday, August 28, 2.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Entry: By donation