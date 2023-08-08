Don McGlashan can play a wide variety of instruments including the euphonium and French horn.

Don McGlashan brings his Take It To The Bridge tour to Palmerston North next month.

The Mutton Birds main man, arts laureate and international face of Aotearoa songcraft will soon embark on a 20-date tour of Aotearoa during August, September and October.

McGlashan will be accompanied on tour by Anita Clark on violin, keys and backing vocals. Clark, as Motte, will also open for McGlashan at all shows.

He loves bridges, hence the tour name.

“Making it possible to get, physically, across major obstacles: rivers, ravines, swamps - seems to me one of the most remarkable things humans can do.

“It’s no wonder that bridges get used as metaphors for healing, co-operation, reconciliation - all those other good things that humans can do, when we put our minds to it.”

McGlashan once saw James Brown at the Red Parrot Disco & Club in New York. He shouted at his band to “take it to the bridge” a lot. “And every time he did that, that’s exactly what they’d do.”

McGlashan, who splits his time between Auckland and Vancouver, is best known as the co-founder and frontman of the Mutton Birds. Living in London in the 1990s and signed to Virgin Records UK, the Mutton Birds forged an international audience.

Before The Mutton Birds, McGlashan was the drumming songwriter for influential early 1980s Auckland post-punk outfit Blam Blam Blam and then half of the acoustic theatre-music duo The Front Lawn.

Since The Mutton Birds, he has made four solo albums, Warm Hand (2006), Marvellous Year (2009), Lucky Stars (2015) and Bright November Morning (2022).

Bright November Morning was recorded in Lyttelton, Auckland and Vancouver, and is full of inspired playing from Shayne P Carter (Straitjacket Fits, Dimmer), Chris O’Connor (SJD, Phoenix Foundation) and James Duncan (SJD, Dimmer).

McGlashan has won two APRA Silver Scrolls, for Anchor Me in 1994 and Bathe In The River in 2006. The latter - sung by Hollie Smith - has become one of the biggest New Zealand singles of all time.

The Details

What: Don McGlashan

When: Friday, September 22, 8pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: From the venue