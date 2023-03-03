The Kelvin Grove Community Centre now has off-street carparking. Photo / Judith Lacy

The Kelvin Grove Community Centre now has off-street carparking. Photo / Judith Lacy

The Kelvin Grove Community Association is celebrating the suburb’s community centre finally having a carpark.

It is running a special combo day next Saturday, with the celebration also focusing on crime prevention.

Residents can chat to police about any problems and seek crime prevention advice while Palmerston North Community Patrol will install theft-proof screws on your vehicle number plates for a small fee. This prevents theft of your number plates and having them used on stolen vehicles for illegal activities.

Palmerston North Neighbourhood Support will offer free engraving of your driver’s licence details on tools, bikes and scooters so they are easily identifiable if stolen.

The Centennial Pavilion was constructed in The Square for the 1971 city centennial and used as an event and exhibition space throughout that decade. Photo / Maurice Thompson, Palmerston North City Library

The event is part of Palmerston North City Library’s Heritage Month. The community centre was the Centennial Pavilion in The Square between 1970 and 1980 and was a key feature of the centennial activities in 1971.

In 1980, it was relocated to Kaimanawa Park and became Kelvin Grove’s third public hall. Longtime resident Val Burr has created a display of its history.

While a carpark might not seem much to celebrate, the community has been waiting 42½ years for it. The 20 parks, including two for disabled people, mean users no longer have to park on busy Kaimanawa St.

Mayor Grant Smith will officially open the carpark at 11am.

Kelvin Grove residents can meet the community association committee and hear about plans to refurbish the centre.

There will be a coffee kart and free sausage sizzle.

The Details

What: Kelvin Grove Special Combo Day

When: Saturday, March 11, 10am-2pm

Where: 68 Kaimanawa St, Kelvin Grove

Cost: Free





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air







