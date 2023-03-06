Palmerston North city councillor Kaydee Zabelin says greater security can be found by diversifying the ways we access food.

OPINION:

Cyclone Gabrielle came and went, leaving among the resulting destruction a reeling horticulture industry already plagued by prolonged weather challenges. With unsalvagable fruit and root crops problematically redistributed across East Coast beaches and with food costs ever on the rise, attention is being drawn to how vulnerable access to food is becoming.

As someone who’s harboured a mild food security obsession for several years, I felt the best use of this column would be to share my own experiences to shed light on the many inspiring initiatives going on in Palmerston North to embed food infrastructure and skills in our community.

As a city councillor, the most consistent message I hear from our community is: we are struggling, we are worried. So, how does one make food secure at a personal and familial level? For me, food security is my ability to feed my children, even if the supermarkets were to shut tomorrow and never open again.

But eating a diet based primarily on what I can grow has been a challenge for me, because I am quite lazy, and shopping is quite easy. Hacks are our friend - we built a new vegetable garden as close to the kitchen as possible without being actually indoors. We practise permaculture, giving plants their best defence against any likely neglect from me.

Emulating nature’s patterns makes for the hardiest, healthiest, most low-maintenance harvests, ideal for this aforementioned lazy gardener. Even with my hits and misses, there is almost always something edible growing on our property somewhere, and this is an enormous comfort to me.

Besides, seasonal eating has some incredible joys. It’s like nature unfolding new treats for you, one at a time, so you can feast on, overdose on, and finally grow thoroughly sick of the abundance you produce.

Every year, my husband and daughter have a daily routine from November through February: he gets home from work – they go out to gorge on cherries. When they can’t stand a single cherry more, they move on to strawberries. Next come the peas and blueberries – not a single pea ever makes it inside the house. You can’t improve on peas straight from the plant, so why bother?

Garden-to-plate is a fantastic goal, but garden-to-mouth is a whole other thing.

Yes, the fragility of our food system is concerning. Greater security can be found by diversifying the ways we access food other than picking it off a shelf, but who has time for that undertaking? Fortunately, Palmerston North boasts a growing number of groups committed to upskilling, teaching and practising food production and preservation skills. No magic bullet can stop food prices rising – join the movement planting security instead!

Kaydee Zabelin is a Palmerston North city councillor.