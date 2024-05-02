Kāpiti Coast musician Andrew London's songs explore social and political themes.

It’s not election year but swing voters will be out in force in Palmerston North on May 11.

Bent Horseshoe and the Hokowhitu Bowling Club are bringing Andrew London and the Swing Voters to the city.

Promoter Steve Tolley said London has been one of Bent Horseshoe’s most popular artists for many years and has a lot of loyal fans.

“He is always trying new things and this time he will be bringing a full band for our entertainment. He always manages to keep his shows interesting even for those who see him on a regular basis.”

The band will perform some covers and London’s songs.

Kirsten London is on backing vocals and bass, while Wayne Mason is on vocals and keyboard. The drummer is Ryan Watson and the sax player Brian Omundsen.

“People forget just how good a guitar player Andrew is and I’m sure this will shine in front of a band,” Tolley said.

London’s reputation is mainly based on his quirky original songs, but his new five-piece is an opportunity to deliver a bigger sound.

“I love the opportunity to swing out with a bigger band,” he said. “I really love being able to relax a little, having another chordal instrument on the stage, and not having to be part of the rhythm section all the time. Plus I can rely on a couple of other soloists to take the spotlight.”

Palmerston North musician Madeleine Cook, 16, will open the show.

She has been writing and performing her music for several years, playing the piano/keyboard, guitar and singing. Cook has won the Manawatū Smokefree Rockquest (solo/duo category) for the past two years.

Last year, she received a $1225 Creative Communities grant to record her original songs at The Stomach. The record will be released shortly.

The Details

What: Andrew London

When: Saturday, May 11, 7.30pm

Where: Hokowhitu Bowling Club

Tickets: $25 on the door