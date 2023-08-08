Nina E Collins knows her place in her family's pecking order - top dog.

OPINION

It was a hook I hadn’t thought of. “Are you a cat or dog person?”

Off he went with his pitch, drawing Manawatū Home & Lifestyle Show visitors to our photo wall of cats and dogs reading the Manawatū Guardian online.

And it worked. Why didn’t I think of it?

I’ve always been a cat person. Growing up on a dairy farm, dogs were for rounding up cows and were never allowed in the garden, let alone the house.

Dogs I would encounter while walking or cycling were often large, poorly controlled and would give me a fright as they barked and snarled behind their high fences. I remember one woman laughing as her dog ran into my path to shake itself dry after a dip in the river, causing me to brake heavily.

But I now have a trio of dogs in my life that enrich it considerably.

Nina E Collins and Maysie text each other to complain about their parents. When I visit Nina, she stands on her two back paws and dances around me. Excitement doesn’t even begin to describe it.

Nina is well-read - in literature and Palmy pavements - and a fan of women’s sport. She makes me feel loved, and stroking those floppy ears is enough to chase away bad weeks. I’m her Aunty Judith.

Bella is a fan of pink and of me.

I immediately had a soft spot for Bella as she shares the same name as Maysie’s predecessor. However, Bella the dog is smaller than Bella the cat.

Bella is a frequent visitor to our office, especially when she has her beauty therapist appointments. She is just the right size for sitting on my lap as I wait for my ageing brain to send my typing fingers a message.

Plus, Bella has worn a pink harness since well before Barbie hit the big screen.

Bella got separated from her mum last week and was crying outside the hallway door. I went into full-on aunt mode, picking her up and reuniting her with her mum.

Tica is a regular on my Sunday afternoon walks. She’s an old lady in dog years, but she grabs life by the paws her mother tries to keep clean.

Tica is the canine equivalent of a metronome. If my feet are starting to complain or the weather gods have decided to rain on our parade, I just watch Tica going and going. She rarely deviates from a straight line, meaning you don’t have to watch your step.

A few weeks ago, when the dreaded black dog wasn’t so much biting at my heels but had planted its butt on my face, Tica was just the salve I needed.

She is inquisitive, never complains and is a great topic of conversation.

Maysie has sat on my lap, gently purring, the whole time I’ve been writing this. She senses she has competition, but she need not worry. Cats smell better than dogs, poop and pee out of sight and don’t need to be walked.

I’m content with being Aunty Judith to small, well-trained doggies. Cats will always be a woman’s best friend.