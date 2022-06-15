Ziba Eidizada came to New Zealand two years ago from Afghanistan, hoping for a better future for her and her daughter. Now she is turning her love for baking into a career. Photo / Michael Craig

OPINION:

The announcement came soon after the coronation of King Ronald Rump.

Anyone who does not have purple skin - the same colouring as the king - must leave Stanstan immediately.

The same edict applies to anyone who worships the Apple God rather than the Orange God.

Cue refugee crisis. Where are these people going to go?

Monday, June 20, is World Refugee Day- an international day designated by the United Nations to honour refugees around the globe.

I dislike the word resilient. The reason is a long one. Many moons ago, I found out someone was to be made redundant before they did because the manager would conduct sensitive conversations in an open-plan office. I complained and was told to be more resilient. Now, every time I hear the word I cringe, not least because it is one of those words that can be twisted to shift blame and avoid responsibility.

But, as the UN says, it's important to build empathy and understanding for the plight of refugees and to recognise their resilience in rebuilding their lives. Of course, former refugees are not a homogeneous group and having to live up to the resilient tag can be a burden they don't need.

I like the Red Cross definition of refugees as ordinary people facing extraordinary conditions.

I used to be a volunteer home tutor for English Language Partners and then a paid tutor at English Teaching College. My home students were former refugees, one from Bhutan and one from Myanmar, and most of my ETC students had also been forced to flee their country of birth.

My beauty therapist is a former refugee and she is by far the best beauty therapist I've had. The courier driver who always had a smile on his face around town is a former refugee. Many of the men out picking your vegetables on the outskirts of the city are former refugees. The plasterers who worked on the refurbishment of the building next to work were not only former refugees but my former students.

Note that word former - once a refugee touches down at Auckland International Airport they are no longer refugees.

Yes, you can argue we don't have enough houses to accommodate former refugees, but that doesn't stop people from having large families or installing a swimming pool instead of subdividing to make way for another house.

Yes, we have long waiting lists for elective surgery, but that doesn't stop people from having cosmetic surgery or sucking on death sticks.

Most pragmatically, former refugees are here now so let's all do what we can to help them become contributing members of our community.

Teaching former refugees opened my eyes to so many things - different ways of working, beliefs, cooking, climate, and love for family to name a few.



But what sticks with me the most is how ridiculous the English language is. Yes, it has the largest vocabulary, yes it is the language of business and Shakespeare.

But. Butt. Buuuuuut.

As my students and I used to say, English is crazy. There are memes by the hundreds with examples of how so often the spelling, pronunciation and verb tenses don't follow patterns.

"English is weird. It can be understood through tough, thorough thought, though."

The Open University has made a great video on the history of English. English has words from more than 350 languages with contributions as varied as the Angles and Saxons to Hindi and the King James Bible. The video says even Dan Brown couldn't decipher English's system of spelling.

I feel inadequate writing these jottings. I'm not an academic who has researched the area. I'm not a former refugee. I don't even work with former refugees now. But I am a person and if I can guide just one person to think differently about former refugees, especially about them learning English, this attempt will have been worth it.

Here's something to ponder. What do you reply when people ask how you are? Many Kiwis say they are good, rather than the expected fine. I do. Of course, they don't mean they are a good person, but they are well.

Ah, English.

How are you?