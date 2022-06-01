Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Manawatu Guardian

Judith Lacy's Jottings: Why I'll be raising a cup of tea to Queen Elizabeth this weekend

4 minutes to read
New Zealand is fortunate to have Elizabeth as our queen. Photo / AP

New Zealand is fortunate to have Elizabeth as our queen. Photo / AP

Judith Lacy
By
Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

OPINION:

Mum was not impressed. We were at a secondhand book sale in Hāwera when I exclaimed "this book has my name in it".

Not just my name but a sticker saying it was presented

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.