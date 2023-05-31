SpontaneoUS improvisers Alex (left), Ryan, Amberly and Cat will end your working week on a high. Photo / Summer Sparkles Photography

SpontaneoUS improvisers Alex (left), Ryan, Amberly and Cat will end your working week on a high. Photo / Summer Sparkles Photography

OPINION

In 1994, as a fresh but not fresh-faced graduate, I continually sold myself short in job interviews.

I thought everyone could write to inform and address an audience without every second word being a filler.

I thought telling prospective employers I could organise myself and plan ahead was like telling them I could breathe, walk and use a knife and fork.

I was wrong. So wrong.

Every day, even if we stay in bed or carb-load on the couch, we make decisions and improvise. We make do with what is available. We handle whatever the day throws at us.

It’s a skill and, like any skill, some people are better at it than others. Practice of course helps — yes, you can practise thinking on your feet.

Palmerston North comedy club SpontaneoUS doesn’t need to do much promotion because it has a loyal audience who make sure its shows are sold out each month.

I’d seen countless photos of audience members laughing, so was eager to finally tick a SpontaneoUS show off my to-do list.

I had no idea how unique people’s laughs are until sitting in The Dark Room last Friday past my bedtime.

With Ma Leona and Pa Jacob in Auckland, improviser Ben was the MC who warmed us up with some “platonic” quips.

Those of us who were SpontaneoUS virgins put our hands up when asked, with the man next to me commenting “fresh meat”. But you need not worry — no one was pulled kicking and screaming from the audience to the stage.

The Oscar for the night must go to audience member Robert, who was celebrating five years with his company. He was a natural throwing himself here, there and everywhere.

The travelling poem and the rapping segments were my favourites mainly because there was no yelling and I could concentrate on the clever words.

The SpontaneoUS troupe demonstrated a range of improv skills including making up stories based on audience ideas and guessing what the signs on their backs, written by audience members, said. This also means each show is different.

Shar was a standout with her stage presence and controlled energy. But, like most things in life, improv is about teamwork. You don’t leave your teammates hanging, you communicate, take your leave with grace, and you play to your strengths.

The May SpontaneoUS crew of MC Ben and improvisers Amberly, Ryan, Cat, Shar and Alex. Photo / Summer Sparkles Photography

SpontaneoUS bills itself as just like the American TV series Whose Line Is It Anyway? but without any editing and with a Kiwi twist.

I agree, but unlike Colin Mochrie, Ryan Stiles and Wayne Brady, these improvisers are walking among us — and standing two belly laughs in front of you. Talent strolls Palmy streets.

My companion and a woman in the same row as us both said they hadn’t laughed so much in ages.

After a decade of calling The Dark Room home, in July SpontaneoUS will pack up its improv box and move to Centrepoint Theatre. The final show at The Dark Room is already sold out but SpontaneoUS has added a 10pm show for June 30.

Give it a go, but until then revise your CV and never sell yourself short.

I’m off to practise using a spoon. I’m sure improvisers Shar, Cat, Amberly, Ryan and Alex can even use a runcible spoon.

The author paid for her own ticket.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



