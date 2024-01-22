Argyle Rocks along the Sledge Track provide an accessible (just for me) and free form of escapism. Photo / Judith Lacy

OPINION

I never had the pleasure of meeting track builder extraordinaire Ian Argyle. But I have had the - pleasure isn’t quite the correct word - puff to visit Argyle Rocks twice.

Sledge Track in Kahuterawa Valley always seemed to be a ledge too far; my mind told me for years it was for trampers and fit people.

Absurdly, I didn’t even have the courage to drive out to the start of the track to have a look. Then one day the track came up in conversation with Sport Manawatū chief executive Kelly Shanks. “You could take me there,” I blurted out.

And so she did and a couple of times even held my hand as my poor balance threatened to get the better of me.

We made it to Argyle Rocks, which depending on whether you are a mountain goat or tortoise can take 30 to 50 minutes to reach. It’s also a spectacular place to take a dip in Kahuterawa Stream. Only my shoes got wet as I wasn’t paying attention when I took photos.

On Monday, I made it to Argyle Rocks again and this time all by myself. I did resort to going down the track on my bottom a couple of times when I couldn’t find anything to hold on to but no one saw me. Straddle walking was my go-to for the muddy patches.

Argyle Rocks on the Sledge Track is a great place to contemplate what is important in life. The bonus is there is no cellphone coverage. Photo / Judith Lacy

Repeat after me, the Sledge Track is for anyone. I’m not talking about the all-day loop walks but getting a taster.

If you have poor mobility drive out there, make yourself at home at the covered picnic tables and enjoy the people-watching. Marvel at the ferns so ginormous you could use them to fan an elephant.

If you want to go a little way upstream, head to Black Bridge. The track is flat and gravelled and there is a nice view of the stream.

If you can handle the occasional bit of uneven ground, keep walking to what is known as the swimming hole.

If you are not a tramper but want to push yourself keep going to Argyle Rocks. There are some stairs and steep bits. Watch out for slippery patches, stones and tree roots. For some of Monday’s adventure, each step was considered and well-earned.

Then you are there and can cool down in the stream or splash it over your face like I did.

Life is good when all you can hear is a bird chorus, the babbling of the stream and the whoosh of the nearby wind turbines. There’s no need to rush and it’s an ideal place to get in touch with nature.

On my second visit I discovered Moss Rock Corner. The trickles of water are hard to photograph so you will have to view them yourself. It has a nice view of the stream and bush too.

Argyle Rocks is Sport Manawatu chief executive Kelly Shanks' favourite spot along the Sledge Track. “It’s just actual raw natural beauty.” Photo / Judith Lacy

It is a 25-minute drive from The Square to the start of Sledge Track. Kahuterawa Rd is not a highway so please drive accordingly and from the “sudden dip” sign it is unsealed.

Thank you to the cyclist who let me know it was safe to pass him and to the driver who reversed to let me proceed.

There is no internet coverage so if you are going alone, let someone know your intentions and when you are back.

Thank you Ian and friends. Next time, I might even bring knee pads and try scrambling up your rocks for a better view. And if not there are plenty of trees to hug and ferns to stroke.