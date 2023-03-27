Some of the outfits the Dress for Success team picked for me. In the third photo, I am ruing chopping my fringe and not putting on concealer.

Some of the outfits the Dress for Success team picked for me. In the third photo, I am ruing chopping my fringe and not putting on concealer.

OPINION:

I still have the scar. No one else would know it was there and over time it has faded, just like my attempts at corporate dressing.

When I worked at South Taranaki District Council, then mayor Mary Bourke offered to help put some pizzazz into my work wardrobe. She took to me to lunch and as we were discussing my lack of sartorial elegance I pulled my chair in and got my finger caught where the leg joined the seat. Some 17 years later, I can still remember the pain. I can also still remember not wanting to tell Mary what Miss Bean had just done.

I did get a dressmaker to make me a jacket (quickly discarded as it was like a straitjacket) and a skirt (it lasted a little longer but was like wearing a curtain).

I’ve always been grateful for Mary taking an interest in me though.

These memories came back to me as I put myself in the hands of Dress for Success stylist Gabrielle Bundy-Cooke and wardrobe assistant Vicki.

To celebrate Dress for Success Palmerston North’s first birthday, I became Susanne from Invercargill. Susanne has been admitted to the bar and is about to start appearing at Palmerston North District Court but she doesn’t like being seen. She wore jeans and sweatshirts while studying.

As Susanne from Invercargill I can’t ditch my high colouring, one leg being shorter than the other, one shoulder being lower than the other, and my super-sized neck. Gabrielle isn’t impressed with my laundry list of deformities.

“We don’t want to know, you have lots of formed things,” she says.

She suggests I’m an autumn and finds a green linen dress to cool my face. It’s Zara and has never been worn. Immediately my face looks less like a tomato you would find in a compost bin.

Gabrielle has her work cut out. She asks if I love clothes. I don’t and have to be in the mood to go clothes shopping. Gabrielle loves getting dressed in the morning while I love working in my night attire (in my home office, I hasten to add).

The spacious Dress for Success dressing room is luxury. Vicki points out there is no mirror so the client can focus on how the clothes feel. Spoiler alert - there is a mirror in the accessories area.

Gabrielle makes some interesting observations. As Susanne will be sitting down a lot, she needs to make sure her tops don’t gape. Three-quarter-length pants are flattering and scarves can double as wraps on autumnal evenings.

The volunteer stylists offer a complete package and consider how the client will wear their hair at work, what handbag and shoes will work best, and jewellery to give the outfit a lift.

New York law student Nancy Lublin started Dress for Success in 1996. She received a $5000 inheritance from her great-grandfather and decided to turn the gift into one that would keep on giving.

That’s how I view secondhand clothes. Often they aren’t really even preloved as they have never been worn as evidenced by the tags still on them. Fast fashion (low-quality fabrics and trend replication that quickly losses its appeal) is not what Mother Earth wears or needs.

I loved my styling session and being treated like a queen.

Dress for Success is selling surplus clothing this Friday and Saturday, 10am-4pm, level 1 151 The Square.

It is also seeking volunteer stylists, wardrobe assistants, and an events coordinator. Email palmerstonnorth@dressforsuccess.org.