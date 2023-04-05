Maysie's first Bunnyhop School photo. Photo / Judith Lacy

Opinion:

It’s the end of another school term, another tax year, daylight saving and, to all but the most optimistic, summer.

That means it is time for Maysie Belle Lacy to receive her first school report.

English: Maysie knows her it’s from her its, her your from her you’re. She enjoys writing, often showing off how fast her keyboard skills are. She does struggle with reading though, preferring to rip and chew the pages of school journals. I hope you don’t encourage this bad habit at home?

Maysie excels at creative writing but she does not always know when to stop the tall tails. She insists she comes to school every day on the back of a sheep called Dog but her classmates see her getting off the bus.

Maths: Maysie demonstrates a good understanding of her times tables but does not understand fractions. Instead, she wants to convert everything into a whole.

Te reo Māori: “Ehara ahau i te ngeru” is the only phrase she knows.

French: “Je ne suis pas un chat” is the only phrase she knows.

PE: Maysie excels at gymnastics. She has no fear of heights, perfect balance and enviable flexibility.

However, she struggles with ball games and she refuses to pass the ball to her teammates.

Economics: This is Maysie’s weakest subject. She has no understanding of a market economy and expects everything to be delivered to her on a plate, albeit a small one. The principal has caught Maysie on several occasions stealing food from classmates’ bags.

Horticulture: Maysie is enthusiastic about the merits of plants but spends most of her break times obstructing the gardener by sitting on weeds he is trying to remove.

Media studies: Maysie has a jaundiced view of the media and lacks an understanding of how hard it is to be a journalist. I cannot understand where she gets this from as she often recites newspaper articles she has read. At times she even claims she has written them under a pseudonym.

Maysie must learn to sleep at night and not on the staffroom couch. Photo / Judith Lacy

Concluding remarks: Ms Lacy, I am concerned about Maysie’s living conditions. She talks about the bath being covered in dirty paw marks, feathers on the floor of her bedroom, and not being fed fruit or vegetables.

I believe Maysie when she tells me this as her ripped right ear does not twitch when she tells the truth. By the way, how did she get such an injury?

Maysie spends much of the school day napping in the most inappropriate places such as the principal’s chair, the first aid cabinet and on the pots on the school deck. Please ensure she gets at least 12 hours of sleep each night.

Best

Miss Comprehend

Bunnyhop School

Maysie, as she hops down from her sheep ride. “Miss Comprehend asked me to give you this. What is it?”

Mummy: “It’s an Easter egg wrapper. Where is the chocolate?”





