Whanganui (top left), Wellington and Palmerston North offer different experiences for the eavesdropping visitor.

OPINION:

I tried. I really did. I packed super light, and the only thing I needed that I forgot were my nail scissors. Why do your fingernails suddenly look like road markings done by a drunk person when you don’t have access to your nail scissors?

I digress. I was deliberate in not packing a notebook of any description. But I’d been walking in Wellington for barely 15 minutes when my hand started twitching for something to write on, and my brain was overstimulated with all the snippets of conversation I was hearing.

So, I succumbed quicker than an umbrella in a Wellington southerly and bought a notebook with a fairy on the front.

My fairy godmother was certainly smiling on me as I wandered Lambton Quay and the surrounding streets.

“Your ability to control your emotional response...,” one man was saying to another. I wish I’d heard what came next, but I’m no CIA agent or asset.

“I’m going to email my lawyer and I will copy you in,” another man said into his phone.

No lawyer was needed for the next exchange I overhead on capital streets. After a considerable sigh, a mother said to her son: “You can have long hair if you want.”

Thankfully, no ambulance was required at the corner of Tory and Cable streets. “Oh Jesus, don’t go across there,” a man exclaimed as a man across the intersection ventured onto the busy street to retrieve his hat.

But the granddaddy of them all was when I was walking near Parliament heading up The Terrace; one man was talking to another about what I can only assume was his job. Instead of a knowledge base that told you what to do about sexual harassment, “you would log in and it would be how to interrogate a Chinese immigrant”.

The man was also talking about his kids having teddy bears with bulletproof vests. Maybe teddy bear manufacturers could expand into gobstoppers - for adults.

Buzzing from such scintillating snippets, I took my fairy notebook with me when I visited Whanganui last Thursday. I walked the four main shopping blocks of Victoria Ave, but barely caught anything I could jot down.

“We won’t be there long,” one woman said to another. Considering how much time to put on the parking meter is hardly up there with those Wellington whispers.

Instead, I entertained myself with inspirational and witty quotes on shopfronts.

“When you focus on good, the good gets better,” an optometrist’s sign declared.

“New year, new love, send flowers,” a florist exhorted.

The next day I took my fairy notebook and elephant-sized ears around The Square. I needn’t have bothered, as I couldn’t catch anything meaningful. At least one pair was not speaking in English, reflecting our ethnic diversity. If I were a real CIA agent, I would have understood.

The best I got was a girl saying to two women, “I got a text from -”, but I didn’t catch who or the content of the text.

So, what can conclusions can we draw from my unusual holiday activities? Wellington, with its higher concentration of busy intersections and increased foot traffic, is the place to go for eavesdropping escapades. My unscientific survey also demonstrates it is the place where pedestrians are more likely to go around in pairs, and people are more willing to conduct business on the go. Palmy and my hometown of Whanganui are more laid-back, but also more likely to rely on cars to get out around the central city.

If your ears are bigger than your manners and your curiosity larger than your consideration, head to Wellington - an eavesdropper’s paradise.