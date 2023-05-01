Jazz pianist Chris Dann (left) is returning to the Globe stage. He will be joined by Stephanie McKenzie on the saxophone and Berndt Reiss on the bass.

He will be joined by Stephanie McKenzie on the saxophone and Berndt Reiss on the bass. They will present a programme of improvisations on the Classics.

Chris Dann is very well known to Manawatū jazz audiences as a versatile and entertaining pianist of national standing who is prepared to cross the boundaries of musical styles. He has appeared a number of times in the Te Manawa and Globe series with different performers, including the Trio Bella ensemble.

Chris was introduced to jazz music when he attended a workshop by the Jamey Aebersold Clinic, which came to New Zealand in 1979.

He studied classical music with Bruce Greenfield at Wellington Polytechnic in the 1980s. When attending the Wellington Polytechnic music course in 1981, he was introduced to playing in a big band with Bud Jones. Chris enjoys working with different styles of music and the associated varying groups.

Stephanie Mckenzie began lessons on the clarinet at seven and transferred her skills to flute and saxophone in high school. She has played in numerous groups - classical, chamber, jazz, combos and big bands. She has played for theatre shows, recitals, at Disneyland in California, and has recorded as an instrumentalist for old-style albums, CDs and radio. She also teaches saxophone, clarinet, flute, fife and recorder, and enjoys helping people achieve their musical goals.

Berndt Reiss grew up in Freiburg, Germany, learning guitar from his father. He got into playing electric bass and double bass while studying engineering in the 1980s, and played in various jazz bands. Although not playing much over the next few decades, he was always passionate and interested in bass and jazz music.

On retirement in 2020 he moved to New Zealand with his Kiwi partner. Now living in Palmerston North, Berndt dedicates his time to playing his various basses and exploring the local jazz scene. He enjoys meeting and working with great musicians and is excited to share his passion for jazz with audiences.

Chris, Stephanie and Berndt will present classical tunes, particularly by Bach, Leonard Bernstein and Chopin, and some New Zealand classics including Welcome Home by Dave Dobbyn, Hine e Hine and our national anthem. The point of difference will be the use of some added improvisation and alternative arrangements so that the familiar tunes may be heard in a different light.

The Details:

What: Jazz pianist Chris Dann at the globe

When: Sunday May 7, 2.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre, 312 Main Street, Palmerston North Central

Cost: Donation recommended from $5