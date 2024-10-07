Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Manawatu Guardian

Jazz band The Jac return to Palmerston North

Paul Williams
By
Journalist·Manawatu Guardian·
2 mins to read
The Jac (from left), Daniel Millward, Jake Baxendale, Matthew Allison, Chris Buckland, Nick Tipping (seated), Shaun Anderson, Callum Allardice, and Lex French. Photo / Hayden Hockly

The Jac (from left), Daniel Millward, Jake Baxendale, Matthew Allison, Chris Buckland, Nick Tipping (seated), Shaun Anderson, Callum Allardice, and Lex French. Photo / Hayden Hockly

Buried in amongst a powerhouse Wellington jazz band playing in Palmerston North this Friday night is a saxophone player who knows the area well.

Chris Buckland, who grew up in Palmerston North, said he and the band The Jac are looking forward to returning to the Manawatū, having previously performed at the jazz and blues festival there in 2021.

The Jac have embarked on a three-date mini tour of the North Island this month, celebrating a decade since the release of their debut album, Nerve.

Released on Rattle Records, the album was nominated for the Aotearoa Music Awards Best Jazz Album and put them on a trajectory that had them tour New Zealand, Australia and South Korea.

The Jac band memebers Daniel Millward (left), Callum Allardice, Chris Buckland, Nick Tipping, Jake Baxendale, Lex French, Shaun Anderson, and Matthew Allison. Photo / JP Live Photography
The Jac band memebers Daniel Millward (left), Callum Allardice, Chris Buckland, Nick Tipping, Jake Baxendale, Lex French, Shaun Anderson, and Matthew Allison. Photo / JP Live Photography
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Jac had collaborated with Stroma and Korean jazz group Black String to scoop a swath of awards, including three Apra Best Jazz Composition awards and the Best Jazz Artist Tūī in 2021.

The band feature musicians bringing influences and expertise from outside the jazz spectrum, notably Matthew Allison, associate principal trombonist in the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, and Shaun Anderson, drummer for metal bands Saving Grace and Depths.

Completing the line-up are Ben Hunt, trumpet; RNZ’s Nick Tipping, bass; Chris Buckland, saxophones; Daniel Hayles, piano; Callum Allardice, guitar and compositions; and Jake Baxendale, saxophones and compositions.

Past members include the Montreal-based trumpeter Lex French, Melbourne-based pianist and composer Daniel Millward, and New York-based saxophonist Richard Thai.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Yoon Jeong Heo (left), Jean Oh, Min Wang Hwang, Aram Lee, Shaun Anderson, Callum Allardice, Nick Tipping, Chris Buckland, Jake Baxendale, Lex French, Matthew Allison, and Daniel Millward (obscured). Photo / Stephen A'Court
Yoon Jeong Heo (left), Jean Oh, Min Wang Hwang, Aram Lee, Shaun Anderson, Callum Allardice, Nick Tipping, Chris Buckland, Jake Baxendale, Lex French, Matthew Allison, and Daniel Millward (obscured). Photo / Stephen A'Court

The Jac will perform in Palmerston North at The Globe Theatre on October 11, 7pm.

Tickets are available online at nz.patronbase.com/_GlobeTheatre/Productions/JAC2/Performances

Save

Latest from Manawatu Guardian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Manawatu Guardian