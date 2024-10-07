The Jac (from left), Daniel Millward, Jake Baxendale, Matthew Allison, Chris Buckland, Nick Tipping (seated), Shaun Anderson, Callum Allardice, and Lex French. Photo / Hayden Hockly

Buried in amongst a powerhouse Wellington jazz band playing in Palmerston North this Friday night is a saxophone player who knows the area well.

Chris Buckland, who grew up in Palmerston North, said he and the band The Jac are looking forward to returning to the Manawatū, having previously performed at the jazz and blues festival there in 2021.

The Jac have embarked on a three-date mini tour of the North Island this month, celebrating a decade since the release of their debut album, Nerve.

Released on Rattle Records, the album was nominated for the Aotearoa Music Awards Best Jazz Album and put them on a trajectory that had them tour New Zealand, Australia and South Korea.