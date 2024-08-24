Advertisement
Jaycee Trust fund to help young Manawatū athletes with travel costs

Manawatu Guardian
Palmerston North City councillor Lorna Johnson.

Applications have opened for the Jaycee Trust Travelling Fund, which offers young people up to $5000 to help fund travel costs for studying or engaging in special projects, either overseas or within New Zealand.

Last year the fund helped two young athletes, Jaden Hita and Jayden Glentworth, with costs of competing overseas.

Hita played for the Junior Black Sox team that competed in the 2023 WBSC U18 Men’s Softball World Cup in Mexico, while Glentworth was an alpine skier who last year trained and competed at events in British Columbia and North America.

Councillor Lorna Johnson is chairing the selection panel and said it was open to Palmerston North residents aged less than 40 with “a passion for travel, a sense of adventure, and a dream destination in mind”.

“Previous successful recipients have gone on to do amazing things, from competing in the World Dance Championships, interning in South America, to studying abroad,” she said.

The Jaycee Trust Travelling Fund aims to award a maximum of $10,000 this year. Applicants had to meet set criteria, provide supporting documentation, and are likely to appear before the selection panel.

Applications close on Friday, September 13. For more information or to apply, visit www.pncc.govt.nz/Community/Community-funding/Jaycee-Trust-Travelling-Fellowship-Scheme


