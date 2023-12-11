Irish singer Daniel O’Donnell promises a life-affirming show of music, song and laughter.

Daniel O’Donnell returns to New Zealand in February for his first tour since 2017.

The Irish singer, who will perform in Palmerston North on February 25, promises a wonderful show full of Irish standards, and classics from the popular music songbook.

Known for his charismatic and engaging stage presence, O’Donnell is enjoying resurgent success in New Zealand with his album How Lucky I Must Be released last month.

He is the only artist in the world to score a hit in the UK album charts every year since 1988 - an unprecedented and unbroken 35-year span.

He has sold more than 10 million albums, had his life celebrated on This Is Your Life, been given the Freedom of Donegal, and has been inducted into Ireland’s Music Hall of Fame.

After more than 40 years in the spotlight, O’Donnell is still in love with performing and with audiences the world over.

He intends to continue touring for a long time to come.

The Details

What: An Evening with Daniel O’Donnell

When: Sunday, February 25, 6.30pm

Where: Regent on Broadway

Tickets: Ticketek



