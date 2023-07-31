IPU New Zealand student Favian Ngatai Molloy-Turpin with his self-portrait in pencil. Photo / Judith Lacy

Favian Ngatai Molloy-Turpin was curious about what his fellow IPU New Zealand students could do artistic-wise.

A pencil led to an oil-paint-filled brush and some digital wizardry. The Curiosity Art Exhibition was born.

While Molloy-Turpin provided the initial spark he had help to organise the exhibition. He discovered so much talent he didn’t know existed at IPU in Palmerston North.

A number of staff, including Gareth Williams who works in academic learning support, also submitted artwork.

Williams says having the exhibition in the library encourages students to come not just for resources and a quiet place to study, but to enjoy the productivity of their peers and teachers.

The exhibition reflects the close relationship between students and staff, a feature that differentiates IPU as a tertiary provider, he says.

It is always interesting to see what students are doing in their spare time. There is such a range of styles, subject matter and mediums.

Williams is an oil painter and has been painting for more than 30 years.

He enjoys the complexity of colours he can paint using oils, plus they are error friendly as you can scrape a layer off if you are not happy with the outcome.

Painting is meditative and oils are conducive to that, providing an opportunity to have a nice, relaxed painting process.

IPU staff member Gareth Williams' oil painting of lupins demonstrates his fondness for texture. He has built up the mixed colours on canvas. Photo / Judith Lacy

Williams lived in Burgundy, France, for a short time and in Terroir captures in blocks the colours of a Burgundy summer: sunflowers, clay, sunsets, red and white wine, and vines.

He made Just a Thought from Cuisenaire rods and a model of the brain. Each rod is an indicator of the unique influence of a moment and then the next. The mind is in continual flux.

IPU New Zealand student Chouly Thy with her painting Blooming Pride. Photo / Judith Lacy

Chouly Thy’s two acrylic on canvas works are inspired by national pride.

L.M. depicts her friend’s tattooed back. LM was Thy’s hall leader and made her feel comfortable when she arrived at IPU.

The tattoo represents LM’s national identity.

Blooming Pride features the Cambodian alphabet spelling Khmer in a traditional design. The painting also includes the Cambodian national flower romdoul and other flowers native to Thy’s homeland.

Je Johari Dela Cruz’s short biography next to his digital art Autumn in May is entertaining.

He writes he draws once every 5000 years or so. He had an assessment due but decided to be “productive elsewhere”.

When inspiration hits he starts drawing; in reality, this is once every five years.

The Japanese anime-style drawing was his first time experimenting with colours.

Chisato Kishimoto’s collage is what she is curious about - the world, sounds, smells, tastes and sights.

The blank piece of paper for the future represents an open mind, she says.