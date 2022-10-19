Imperial Slave are Anthony Hati - guitar (left), Achilles Manley - bass, Sam Sheppard - vocals, Matt Wright - drums, and Isaac Lundy - guitar. Photo / Supplied

Mark Rivers has come a long way since a mate gave him an Iron Maiden cassette when they were at Freyberg High School together in the 1980s.

So far, in fact, he is organising Saturday's inaugural The Electric Circus Palmerston North Rock/Metal Festival.

Palmy band Imperial Slave are headlining the festival. They are buzzing, having just been selected for a tour of Europe with legendary Italian metal band Fleshgod Apocalypse.

They have 12 dates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Belgium and The Netherlands, with the first show on November 1 in Stockholm.

Electric Circus will be their last New Zealand show of the year, singer Sam Sheppard says. Imperial Slave will begin recording their second album at The Stomach just before Christmas.

Palmerston North fusion band Kokoa Nashi. Photo / It's the little things - Amanda Hodge Photography

Also playing are the "black sheep" of the circus, Kokoa Nashi. Guitarist Christian Perry says the six-piece consists of a "couple of nerds" and some "more tough-looking bros".

Kokoa Nashi opened for The Feelers in Palmy in July and play a fusion of jazz, hip hop and metal. Perry says despite not being strictly metal, they have been welcomed with open arms by the metal community.

Perry says while metal bands often have dark names, the musicians are such lovely people and so well spoken.

The Nashi six all studied music together at UCOL. Perry also plays in five-piece reggae fusion band Ripple Effect.

He works at the Rockshop helping the next generation get into music. As well as a store-bought pick, Perry has five on his right hand - his well-looked-after nails.

Perry's father is a music teacher and guitarist so he grew up around music, becoming obsessed with the guitar. He is influenced by many genres and with his music tries to be as honest as he can.

Mark Rivers is a self-employed gib stopper who started putting on private gigs at his home and built a stage in his backyard. He thought Palmerston North was lacking a rock/metal festival and hopes Electric Circus will become an annual event.

The festival will provide good exposure for bands and Rivers hopes they can jump on each other's tours in the future. Perry says it is hard in New Zealand for bands to branch out so the festival will be a breath of fresh air.

Rivers says the festival will have a family atmosphere. He is keen to involve young people in music, hoping to give them a better outlook on life. Music does change minds and provides focus, plus there is some excellent talent in the city.

With what has been happening with young people in the city lately they could do with letting some energy out all in good fun, he says.



Rivers' 12-year-old son Damian "Damo" Rivers is a drummer and will be performing as Thunder Foot at Electric Circus.

The first gig Damo went to was AC/DC when he was 5 and he got his first drum kit for his eighth birthday.

"He hasn't looked back, nothing is too hard. He'll give anything a go, he's impressed some top musicians."

In September, Damo busked outside the Blindspott concert at the CET Arena.

Perry rates Damo, saying he is well advanced for his age.

Music has always been Rivers' passion, but there were a few taste hurdles to overcome first. He remembers his father playing disco in the 1970s and being confused.

After Iron Maiden, Rivers discovered Motley Crue, Metallica, and Slayer and thought "this is me".

Most of the bands performing on Saturday are from Palmy including Deadset, Bad Schematics, and Old Man Pine, but some are coming from Wellington, Kāpiti Coast, and Gisborne.

Thunder Foot and fire dancer Sam Sam the Fire Man will play during band changeovers.

There will be merch giveaways, plus guitar and drum lessons from Try Music and Rockshop vouchers up for grabs. Under 18s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Details

What: The Electric Circus Palmerston North Rock/Metal Festival

When: Saturday, October 22, 12pm-1am

Where: Cloverlea Tavern

Tickets: cosmicticketing.co.nz or at the door