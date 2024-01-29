Scott Sun, 17, plays the hulusi, a traditional wind instrument. The Palmerston North Boys’ High School Year 13 student also plays the trumpet. He says the key to playing the hulusi is getting the right air pressure. Photo / Judith Lacy
Saturday’s drizzly weather didn’t stop crowds flocking to Palmerston North’s Lunar New Year celebrations.
Organised by Palmerston North City Council, the three-hour event had non-stop entertainment ranging from Japanese drumming to tai chi.
There were food, merchandise and information stalls, plus activities and games.
The city council was asking festivalgoers to vote for their favourite council-organised events.