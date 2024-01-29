Home / Manawatu Guardian In pictures: Palmerston North celebrates Lunar New Year Manawatu Guardian 29 Jan, 2024 02:43 AM Quick Read Save share Scott Sun, 17, plays the hulusi, a traditional wind instrument. The Palmerston North Boys’ High School Year 13 student also plays the trumpet. He says the key to playing the hulusi is getting the right air pressure. Photo / Judith Lacy

Scott Sun, 17, plays the hulusi, a traditional wind instrument. The Palmerston North Boys’ High School Year 13 student also plays the trumpet. He says the key to playing the hulusi is getting the right air pressure. Photo / Judith Lacy