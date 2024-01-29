Voyager 2023 media awards
In pictures: Palmerston North celebrates Lunar New Year

Manawatu Guardian
Scott Sun, 17, plays the hulusi, a traditional wind instrument. The Palmerston North Boys’ High School Year 13 student also plays the trumpet. He says the key to playing the hulusi is getting the right air pressure. Photo / Judith Lacy

Mo Li (left) and her mother Ling Jia wore traditional Han Chinese costumes to the Lunar New Year celebrations in The Square on Saturday. From Beijing, Jia is visiting Palmerston North for the holidays. Photo / Judith Lacy
Saturday’s drizzly weather didn’t stop crowds flocking to Palmerston North’s Lunar New Year celebrations.

Organised by Palmerston North City Council, the three-hour event had non-stop entertainment ranging from Japanese drumming to tai chi.

There were food, merchandise and information stalls, plus activities and games.

The city council was asking festivalgoers to vote for their favourite council-organised events.

Mia Nguyen Lynch, 6, has a go working the bamboo sticks for children to jump over. Watching is her sister Rylee Nguyen Lynch, 3. They were at the Lunar New Year celebrations in The Square with their parents and baby brother. Photo / Judith Lacy
