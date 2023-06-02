Dame Farah Palmer with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro. Photo / Doug Mountain

Black Fern legend and World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee Dame Farah Palmer has received the insignia of damehood from Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro.

The investiture took place at Government House in Wellington on May 24.

Professor Farah Palmer (Ngāti Maniapoto, Waikato) is a three-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain of the Black Ferns and has held a variety of governance roles since retiring as a player in 2006.

Palmer, of Palmerston North, received the damehood for services to sport, particularly rugby. The recognition was announced in the New Year Honours 2023.

She became the first woman on the New Zealand Rugby Board in 2016 and was elected deputy chairwoman in 2021.

Priscilla Baken with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro. Photo / Doug Mountain

Priscilla Baken, of Feilding, was made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to midwifery.

She has been a midwife for 41 years in New Zealand, the UK and the African Sahel.

Through the sharing of her expert midwifery skills and knowledge, she has significantly influenced the lives of women and whānau.

Baken continues to advocate for collaborative methods of working in midwifery and informally acts as a mentor for midwifery colleagues.

Her investiture was on May 24.

David Chapple with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro. Photo / Doug Mountain

David Chapple, of Palmerston North, also become a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to the community and heritage preservation.

Chapple has contributed his architectural knowledge to communities pro bono since the 1970s, helping preserve and maintain historic buildings such as All Saints Anglican Church.

He is a trustee of Hoffman Kiln Trust, having played a key role in obtaining heritage status for the kiln site in 1983. He continues to oversee preservation efforts.

Chapple has been a member of the Awapuni Rotary Club for 45 years and led the establishment of five Probus clubs.

His investiture was on May 26.