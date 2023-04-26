Palmerston North's Carmela Evora-Laylo models a Musa Fabric outfit. Photo / Supplied

Jokes about bananas abound but clothes made from banana fibre are growing in ap-peel.

Musa Fabric was launched in 2020 by Filipino accountant and fashion designer Joy Soo. Waste banana fibre and colourful threads are handwoven to create fabric that is made not just into men’s and women’s clothes but jewellery, hats, bags and shoes.

Musa is the scientific name for banana.

Palmerston North insurance and mortgage adviser Carmela Evora-Laylo was invited to model Musa Fabric outfits in New York last September.

She is now the chief executive of House of Musa New Zealand, which launches on May 27 with a fashion show in Palmerston North called Flores de Musa.

The 30 models range in age from 6 to 65-plus.

Among the models/advocates will be Mayor Grant Smith, mayoress Michelle Smith and councillor Lew Findlay and his wife Meriam Findlay, who is from the Philippines.

Flores de Musa takes its inspiration from Flores de Mayo (Spanish for flowers of May), a festival held in the Philippines each May.

In January, Evora-Laylo visited the home of Musa Fabric in Davao del Norte. She even had a go at the hand-operated loom.

Davao del Norte is known as the banana capital of the Philippines.

Musa Fabric provides employment for indigenous people and prisoners. “It’s changing lives.”

She says the fabric is beautiful as it is made with love.

“I want to share my experience because I was so overwhelmed.”

Evora-Laylo won Mrs Universe New Zealand in 2019 and with the title came many opportunities.

House of Musa New Zealand chief executive Carmela Evora-Laylo in New York last year. Photo / Supplied

In September, she will represent New Zealand at a Musa Fabric fashion show in Paris.

“While you are feeling glamorous and beautiful you are helping other people.”

Originally from the Philippines, Evora-Laylo moved to Palmerston North in 2012 for her husband’s work.

She felt she landed on her feet and quickly became involved in the community.

The mum of three is the president of the Network of Skilled Migrants Manawatū, a member of a church choir and lead singer in Palmy Blend Band.

She plans to run the Musa fashion show every year and envisages it growing to provide opportunities to Kiwi designers, just like World of WearableArt.

The models have already started catwalk practice. For some of the women modelling was their childhood dream. Evora-Laylo says a fashion show is different to a pageant as the models don’t need to compete.

Flores de Musa is also a fundraiser for Women’s Refuge in New Zealand.

The Details

What: Flores de Musa

When: Saturday, May 27, 5pm

Where: Distinction Hotel

Tickets: houseofmusa.co.nz





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air

































Saturday, May 27, 5pm

Distinction Hotel

houseofmusa.co.nz











