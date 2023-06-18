Horizons Regional Council Image / Supplied

Horizons Regional Council is encouraging dairy farmers to prepare their synthetic nitrogen reporting now to avoid a last-minute reporting rush.

The Essential Freshwater package introduced by the NZ government in September 2020 introduced new rules and policies to halt or reverse the degradation of waterways. One part of the package put limits on the amount of synthetic nitrogen that may be applied to grazed land, also known as pastoral use land.

Horizons regulatory manager Greg Bevin says the cap applies regardless of the type of vegetation, grazing animal or duration of grazing. However, only dairy farmers are required to report their use.

“We need to know the amount of synthetic nitrogen applied, the size of the area it is applied to and the dates of application. Farmers are required to submit records of synthetic nitrogen purchased and applied to land in the 12 months from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023. This reporting is due by 31 July 2023.

“We appreciate the reporting is unlikely to be a quick job, so we strongly recommend farmers get started now before the calving season. Farmers with any questions can contact our Rural Advice Team on 0508 800 800.

“This is the second year of reporting, with farmers able to use one of three online tools: Ravensdown’s HawkEye app, Ballance’s MyBallance app and the regional sector’s webform named N-Cap. Feedback provided after the first year of reporting has been used to enhance these tools.

“You only need to use one tool, and we recommend using the fertiliser company portals where possible as those companies have been working with regional council sector groups to directly transfer data.”

More information on synthetic nitrogen fertiliser regulations, including links to reporting tools, is available on the dedicated Horizons webpage.