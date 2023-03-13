It is essential we get it right when designing legislation to protect our environment, such as Waihī Falls in Tararua.

OPINION:

If I asked whether you had heard about Three Waters, I know the answer would be yes. However, have you heard about the resource management reforms that are under way? In many ways, these are more important and more significant reforms than Three Waters, yet they have been overshadowed.

The Resource Management Act (RMA) is being replaced with three different pieces of legislation, supposedly to provide a system that is less complicated than the RMA and provides better environmental protection. Arguably, the RMA has failed to work effectively to protect the environment given the decline in water quality, biodiversity and other measures of environmental health.

The proposed replacement legislation in the select committee process will simplify some aspects, such as the number of council plans, but we’re still waiting to see the whole package of reform as some are still being designed.

Many concerns have been repeatedly raised by Te Uru Kahika - the grouping of regional and unitary councils whose bread and butter is administering the RMA - and the majority of those concerns have been ignored. These concerns are as fundamental as whether the environment will be adequately protected under this legislation.

Commissioner for the Environment Simon Upton recently spoke to his submission, and he didn’t hold back in his criticism that this legislation will not provide the necessary protections for the environment. When we have the country’s own environmental watchdog saying the bills are not up to the task, we need to stop and think about what we are doing.

I’m concerned there is no one acting as an architect across all the significant reforms that are under way. Reforms such as Three Waters and RMA are essentially reforming local government by accident rather than by design. Surely it makes more sense to take a comprehensive look at the best system of governance for New Zealand and make sure the correct structures and mechanisms are in place, much like how local government was reformed in 1989 in such a way that the new RMA had a natural structure to fit into when introduced in 1991?

This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to ensure our legislative protection for the environment is done well. I’m really disappointed with the current approach of rushing it through to get it done before the election.

Our environment is under increasing pressure from population growth and development, yet the survival of our very species is 100 per cent dependent on making sure we get this right. Surely that is reason enough to slow down, take a breath and sense check that this direction is fit for purpose and future-proofed.

Dr Rachel Keedwell is chairwoman of Horizons Regional Council.