Opinion:

We’ve had some real wins for public transport this year – last month we announced amazing improvements for the Palmerston North bus service and now we are celebrating a massive leap forward in rail service for the city!

This latest news about trains has been something we have worked very hard on, and I’m really excited about what this will mean for travel between Palmy and Wellington.

The lack of a decent rail connection between Palmy and the capital is something we may have got used to, but visitors to our country regularly remind me how severely lacking the service is.

A newly arrived Australian, living in Wellington, was trying to visit me in Palmy over the weekend. She assumed she would jump on a train to get here, as that was how she would get between cities in Australia. When I informed her there were no trains on the weekend and only one service a day during the week, she looked at me in disbelief.

The recent Government announcement to commit funds to the lower North Island rail initiative is very welcome. The current Capital Connection service leaves Palmy at 6.15am weekdays and returns to Palmy at 7.20pm, making it a long day. This is fine if it fits with an all-day meeting in Wellington but if you want to spend less than a full day in Wellington, it is often more convenient to take the car.

The proposed purchase of new trains will enable four return services every weekday plus a weekend service. This will provide people flexibility when planning for work, social and family commitments in Wellington, and will also allow people to travel to Palmy from Levin or from further south. The funding also means the future of the Capital Connection is secure because the ageing fleet will be replaced before it reaches its use-by date.

I would love to see improvements to rail that extend beyond new trains. What we should aim for are infrastructure upgrades that provide for a faster rail service, a service that competes with the convenience and speed of taking a private vehicle. I find it incredibly frustrating that we continue to invest in new roads when the return on investment is negative, compared to the positive return on investment for rail.

The new highways from Wellington to Ōtaki are impressive but we need to understand the lost opportunities of prioritising investment in roading over rail. The new highways mean the travel time to Wellington is reduced and can make taking a car attractive compared to two hours on the train.

Imagine what our rail service could look like if we invested even a fraction of the money put into the new highways. We need to approach our transport decisions differently and ensure each decision is based on the best outcomes for people, communities and climate.

Dr Rachel Keedwell is chairwoman of Horizons Regional Council.