Horizons Regional Council's Rachel Keedwell: Car parks subsided by all shoppers

Active transport modes such as bikes are not safe because there are so many cars on the road. Photo / Supplied

Active transport modes such as bikes are not safe because there are so many cars on the road. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

Have you ever wondered why more people use a car to get around rather than public transport or walking or cycling?

I would suggest the main reason why is because it is easier and more convenient and we humans are all for doing what is easiest. Is there something inherently easier about a car than any other form of transport? Or could it be that our society is set up around the central premise that a car is the preferred mode of transport and that then dictates the form of our towns and cities?

We have a very car-centric society and people have trouble envisaging what life would look like without cars being our primary form of transport. This is because everything is set up to make travel by car not only easy but necessary. There is often no alternative form of transport – buses in many places are either non-existent or not frequent enough to compete with cars, active transport modes such as bikes are not safe because there are so many cars on the road and no separated infrastructure, and town planning has allowed sprawl that means a car is necessary to get anywhere.

An inherent part of our car-dependent transport system is we have subsidies for car use built into the system. These subsidies are so well established people don't even realise they exist.

My favourite example of this is free parking. The land needed for a typical supermarket is usually two to three times the size of the building footprint to allow for car parking. To pay for that additional land, the cost is included in the price of the groceries and all shoppers pay the same price, whether they turn up on foot, by bike, by bus or by car, therefore the car parks are subsidised by all shoppers.

Imagine what better use that land could be put towards rather than providing parking spaces that are full less than 50 per cent of the time. There are similar invisible, built-in subsidies for car use in terms of the costs on health and the environment.

I completely agree it is not possible for everyone to walk/bike/bus. However, almost half of all car trips taken are less than 6km long and many of those trips could be taken using alternative forms of transport. We need to start thinking about what difference it could make to change some of those trips to other transport modes. Less wear and tear on roads, fewer emissions, less traffic congestion for those people who do need to take a car.

One way Horizons is working on getting more people out of their cars is to improve the bus service. Next month I will let you know more about changes we are proposing to the Palmy bus service and how you can have your say.

• Rachel Keedwell is chairwoman of Horizons Regional Council.