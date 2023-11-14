Horizons Regional Council road safety co-ordinator Jaime Fitzgerald loves her new job. Photo / Judith Lacy

Don’t know your T-intersection rules from a T-bone steak?

Do you sail through roundabouts without knowing which indicator to use?

Horizons Regional Council is running two free road rule refresher courses for senior drivers next month - one in Palmerston North and one in Feilding.

Know the Code aims to build senior drivers’ confidence and increase their knowledge of the road code, road safety co-ordinator Jaime Fitzgerald says.

There will be no tests and lunch will be provided.

The courses will be taken by experienced driving instructor Andrew Robertson. “He is fun and awesome and very engaging with older people,” Fitzgerald says.

Participants will receive tips and tricks in an encouraging environment and be able to ask questions.

One of the resources for seniors is a booklet produced by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency that covers some of the traffic situations drivers commonly request reminders about.

It includes give-way rules, signalling at roundabouts and merging with highway traffic.

Another Waka Kotahi booklet contains information about driving safely as a senior and covers being self-aware, medicines, child restraints and checking your car.

Fitzgerald has a background in health and safety and has been in the role since April. She moved from Wairarapa to Palmerston North to be with her partner.

She had always heard positive things about Horizons and says it is a real privilege to work there.

Fitzgerald enjoys fishing and hunting in Manawatū's rivers and hills and loves Palmy’s food and people.

Tāne Mahuta loves Linklater Reserve and the riverside shared pathway. “He’s just a happy doggo in Palmy. He just loves it.”

Fitzgerald has a tip for all drivers, particularly relevant when entering townships like Bulls and Sanson. The 50km/h speed limit takes effect at the signpost so before reaching the sign you must reduce your speed not after it.

Know the Code is in Palmerston North on December 4 and Feilding on December 7. Each course runs 10am to 2.30pm.

Register by ringing 0508 800 800 by December 1.