Moutoa floodgates on Tuesday evening last week.

Horizons Regional Council emergency management staff are moving from responding to the immediate impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle to helping the region recover.

Horizons group recovery manager Dr Jon Roygard says Horizons has established a recovery group to co-ordinate recovery efforts and connect with other agencies.

“Our immediate priority since this event hit has been the safety of our community. We’re now focusing on confirming all our residents are safe and making sure they can get what else they need.

“While some parts of the region avoided the worst of Cyclone Gabrielle, others are experiencing significant disruption, with the Tararua district particularly impacted. Our thoughts are with all people suffering as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle, including those in other parts of the motu. “Horizons is working with territorial authorities and industry bodies to co-ordinate resources and ensure people are kept informed about the state of road, river and communications networks.

“Tararua District Council has established a 4WD access path to the Herbertville area, with a convoy containing various agencies due to arrive on Thursday morning. Supplies have also been distributed to various other parts of the district, while community groups and iwi have been on the ground conducting welfare checks.

“Some roads remain closed in the Rangitīkei, Whanganui and Manawatū districts, especially through the Pohangina Valley where bridges have been significantly damaged.

“One of the bridges — crossing the Pohangina River at Churchill Drive — is one of the paths to Tōtara Reserve Regional Park, which Horizons manages. The park remains closed until further notice, with a full assessment to take place once we are able.

“We appreciate the many messages of support and kind offers of help at Tōtara Reserve, we need time to assess what will be required. We will let people know how they can help once that assessment is done.”

Horizons regulatory manager Greg Bevin says Horizons has advice around regulations for those in areas severely affected by the cyclone to help the primary sector get back on its feet.

Debris in the Manawatu River estuary in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle covers much of the mudflats.

“We appreciate that some farmers are facing immediate challenges in regards to milk collection, washed-out tracks, bridges and culverts, stock burial, damaged fences, milk collection and full effluent systems.

“Where infrastructure such as farm bridges and culverts have been damaged or destroyed, these can be replaced without the need for resource consent on the basis they are repaired or reinstated on a like-for-like basis.

“In relation to stream culvert replacements, this should be done in a manner that provides for fish passage. People can contact our freshwater team on 0508 800 800 who can assist with culvert requirements.

“If stock need to be buried this should be done in areas that are away from waterways. We recognise that fences alongside waterways will be impacted and it will take time to reinstate these.

Debris in the Manawatu River estuary, looking towards Holben Reserve.

“Where milk needs to be disposed of to ensure animal welfare is maintained, it should be disposed into the farm dairy effluent system and then discharged to land. Full or overflowing effluent systems can also be discharged to land.”

Dr Roygard says Horizons would like to remind farmers and all residents that welfare support information is available on its website.

“People have been contacting us with generous offers of support for people hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle, including those in Hawke’s Bay. Providing direct financial aid by donating through Mayoral Relief Funds is the best thing you can do for those people.

“We know that donating goods seems like the right thing to do, but often the donations don’t match what communities need. Monetary donations are the most useful as they assure organisations can provide what is really needed to those affected.”

Dr Roygard says waterway levels are continuing to fall across the Horizons region.

“Staff need water to recede to certain levels before they can fully assess erosion, river channel and bed changes, and any possible damage to infrastructure. Saying that, key river infrastructure was checked where possible after Wednesday evening’s earthquake.

“We are also organising an easy way for the public to let us know about any river infrastructure damage via RMenquiries@horizons.govt.nz. This email address will be live from Friday. While it’s still early days in terms of quantifying damage, we know there will be an impact on our river management work programme.

“The Moutoa floodgates and spillway continued to operate throughout the night, taking pressure off of the lower Manawatū River. We shut the gates on Thursday afternoon, but we will continue monitoring the area in case the gates need to reopen.

“Horizons and Horowhenua District Council staff also worked together on Wednesday evening at Kings Canal to the east of Foxton when the canal couldn’t drain into the Manawatū River due to high water levels. Horowhenua District Council has a portable pump they use to divert water which worked well.”

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons’ 24-hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via its website www.horizons.govt.nz.

Updates will also be posted to the Manawatū-Whanganui Civil Defence page: https://www.facebook.com/civildefencemanawatuwhanganui/

For weather forecasting information go to www.metservice.co.nz

For road closures, delays, and warnings go to https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/manawatu-whanganui/

Stay tuned to your local radio stations for another option for Civil Defence updates.