The Connect bus wrap in progress for Horizons Regional Council. Photo / Supplied

Horizons Regional Council has rolled out its new public transport brand, Connect.

Connect will take over from the generic Horizons branding on public buses throughout the region and will be how Horizons refers to public transport services.

Connect was chosen for the new brand name as it is easy to remember and relates to public transport while allowing room for future multi-modal growth, Horizons Passenger Transport Committee chairman Sam Ferguson says.

“The core on-bus brand is full of colour so the buses stand out and our services are more inviting to current and future users.

“Public transport is going to see significant growth in our region, building a recognisable brand and fleet is key to that growth,” Ferguson says.

Connect will launch first in Whanganui with the new high-frequency route that begins on February 18.

Horizons plans to launch the brand on timetables first in Palmerston North to align with the tertiary year. The date for reskinning the Palmy buses is to be confirmed.

“Current users don’t have to worry about anything happening suddenly or needing to familiarise themselves with changes to services,” Ferguson says.

“However, what they will notice is a more colourful display of updates on social media, timetables and on bus graphics over time.”

A new app with real-time tracking and push notifications for each route is coming this month.

Text-stop information will be rolled out over the next few months. Each stop is given a unique code that people can text for free and see arrivals for the next 40 minutes.

Real-time information is available online but this new service means people who have no data/texts on their phone can still get relevant information at the bus stop.