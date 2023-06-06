This dog is in a suitable carrier to ride for free on a Connect bus in Palmerston North.

Connect has launched a trial policy allowing pets onboard its urban bus services.

Connect is Horizons Regional Council’s new passenger transport brand.

Horizons transport services manager Mark Read says Connect will be trialling this policy until the end of October on its urban services.

“We want to allow flexibility and ensure our policies match with other public transport services across the country,” he says.

“To be eligible to ride, domestic pets must be contained in a carrier that can either sit on the lap of their caregiver or fit in the designated luggage storage area onboard the bus.

“This means, unfortunately, large dogs who are unable to be contained in a carrier of this size - with the exception of service dogs - will not be able to ride at this stage.”

Travellers taking a pet onboard are required to take responsibility for it, cleaning up any mess it makes, ensuring the safety of the pet and other passengers on board, and getting their pet on and off the bus, Read says.

“Pets will travel for free on any of the eligible services with a paying caregiver. At this stage, there is no limit to the type of pet, as long as they are able to be contained within a suitable pet carrier.”

The new policy updates also implement standards for bringing food and drinks on board.

“Hot food is not to be consumed on board, while cold food can only be consumed for medical reasons. These rules help us minimise the risk of spills and other mess. You are, however, allowed to transport food home.

“Drinks with a sealed and secured lid are able to be consumed on board bus services. The zero-alcohol tolerance policy on board remains in place.”