Dry wood creates a warmer, more efficient home fire that will smoke less. Photo / 123rf

With warming home fires becoming frequent as winter closes in, Horizons Regional Council is reminding the community of the importance of burning good, dry firewood.

Horizons environmental scientist Harold Barnett said burning green, wet or treated wood, or other household items, including rubbish, plastics, oils and food scraps, can harm both our health and the environment.

“These materials release undesirable chemicals, gases and fine particles into the air when burned,” Barnett said.

“Burning dry firewood creates a warmer and more efficient home fire that will smoke less, emit fewer fine particles and reduce carbon emissions, leading to cleaner air and healthier communities.”

Barnett said air quality in the Horizons region is generally good compared to other regions.

Horizons also encourages people to recycle paper, cardboard and plastic materials, compost vegetation, and transport rubbish to the local transfer station, instead of burning it outdoors, he said.

“People should also note that burning rubber, PVC, plastic, waste oil, treated or painted timber and agricultural waste in your backyard is prohibited.

“We urge people to think about the people around them before backyard burning and ensure they do all they can to be good and considerate neighbours.”