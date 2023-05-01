Cook Street Nursing Care Centre resident Juliet Scott selects the best decorations for her creative bra. Photo / Judith Lacy

Whether it’s push-up, perky or minimising, any bra can be decorated.

The resulting artwork is both a talking point and a reminder to women to get regular health checks.

Heartland Lions Palmerston North’s Bra Artz competition is back.

Lions members and residents at the Cook Street Nursing Care Centre have been working together to decorate over-the-shoulder boulder holders.

Colourful fish are cut from a tissue box and a blue necklace is glued onto a bra to create an ocean theme.

Some of Cook Street Nursing Care Centre's Bra Artz creations. Photo / Judith Lacy

White Pages entries for hospitals and doctors are carefully placed in the cups to remind people to look after their health.

Where’s Wally jigsaw pieces provide new meaning to making eye contact.

As the residents and Lions worked there was lots of banter about what to call each creation.

Arohanui Hospice donated the bras and craft materials to the care centre.

The creations and other entries will be on display at the Women’s Lifestyle Expo on May 13 and 14 in Palmerston North.

People can vote for their favourite bra, with the gold coin entry going to the Cancer Society to support breast cancer patients in Manawatū.

Sponsor Pure Breast Care NZ will choose a “breast in show” and there is also a prize for the most creative name.

The competition is open to everyone and men have entered before, Heartland Lions projects co-ordinator Lynette Templeton says.

To find out how to enter a bra email Rachael Trembath on krtrem147@gmail.com.