Palmerston North City Council wants to declassify Panako Park. Photo / ManawatuNZ.co.nz

Palmerston North City Council wants to declassify Panako Park from a recreation reserve to a local purpose (community) reserve under the Reserves Act 1977. Re-classifying the reserve would enable the council to consider proposals for the hall to be used for a wider range of community activities.

Late last year, the community was asked if there was any demand for recreation and community use of the hall at Panako Park. No expressions of interest were received from sports or recreation groups.

However, several community groups are interested in purchasing the hall (and securing an associated land lease) for a range of activities that did not meet the existing classification of the park.

All reserves in the city have a classification status that controls the types of activities that can take place there – such as recreation, community use or to help control stormwater.

If Panako Park is declassified, then community groups that are interested in purchasing the hall would be able to enter negotiations with the current owner, Girl Guiding New Zealand.

Once a potential purchaser has been identified by Girl Guiding New Zealand, the council would develop a draft land lease agreement with the new group and consult with the community again on the proposed lease. The proposed activities of the group wanting to buy the hall and lease the reserve would also be assessed to see if a resource consent would be required.

Only once a lease has been confirmed could Girl Guiding NZ finalise the sale of their hall.

Council would not make any money from the sale, but it does charge a small amount for the land lease.

You can make a submission by filling out the online form by 4pm Friday 14 June at www.pncc.govt.nz/panako



